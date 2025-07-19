Four arrests for attempted murder of police officers in Mallorca
Customers on a bar terrace had to take evasive action
Images related to the case; one of the four shots fired by the police hit a police car | Photo: MDB
Capdepera19/07/2025 15:37
Four people have been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of Guardia Civil and Capdepera Police officers in May this year.
Well done the Guardia and Policia in apprehending these very dangerous criminals. A very long stay at the "Palma Hilton" is what these very bad men should be awarded.