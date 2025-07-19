Four arrests for attempted murder of police officers in Mallorca

Customers on a bar terrace had to take evasive action

Images of an attempted murder case in Mallorca

Images related to the case; one of the four shots fired by the police hit a police car | Photo: MDB

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterCapdepera19/07/2025 15:37
Four people have been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of Guardia Civil and Capdepera Police officers in May this year.

In the early hours of Sunday, May 18 there were various incidents in Cala Ratjada. At a police checkpoint, the driver of a car with four occupants, which was being chased by the Guardia Civil, attempted to run police officers over. Four shots were fired at the car.

The night before, the same car had been involved in incidents in Sa Coma, Son Servera and Son Carrió. In Sa Coma, there was an attempt to knock down Guardia Civil officers at a control. In Son Carrió, the car was driven at high speed in the wrong direction and knocked over tables on a bar terrace. Customers were forced to get out of the way quickly.

Two of the four were arrested on May 29. The other two were arrested on July 10 and 11. They have been charged with attempted murder and reckless driving.

