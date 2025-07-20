New wasp species causes concern in Mallorca

New wasp species causes concern in Mallorca

Ashlee CalizPalma20/07/2025 11:15
The Balearic Islands have confirmed their first case of the Oriental hornet (Vespa orientalis), marking a significant expansion of this invasive species' presence in Spain. The specimen was captured in Binibona (Selva), Mallorca, through traps set up for Asian hornets, raising concerns among local authorities and beekeepers.

This detection comes just a week after the Coordinator of Farmers and Ranchers Organizations (COAG) in Andalusia called for immediate action against the growing number of queen hornet sightings this spring. The species has been present in southern Spain since 2012 and has gradually spread to the eastern peninsula.

Like its Asian counterpart, the Oriental hornet poses a significant threat to honey bee colonies, targeting them for their honey. Its sting is particularly painful to humans, and has proven fatal in cases involving allergic individuals. The hornet's larger size means it can inject more venom than traditional wasps, increasing the risk of anaphylactic shock.

"It's most likely that, like most invasive insects, it arrived via maritime cargo transport," explain sources from the Government's Species Protection Service. The specimen was caught in a trap intended for Asian hornets (Vespa velutina) in a semi-urban area with scattered houses, farmland, and wooded zones.

The Balearic government has implemented several control measures, including:

  • Spring trapping campaigns targeting queen hornets
  • Active nest identification and removal
  • Enhanced monitoring around commercial ports
  • Citizen collaboration programmes

Public safety and identification

The government has released an infographic to help citizens identify invasive hornet species. Sightings can be reported via:- WhatsApp (606875244)- Email (especies@dgmedinatural.caib.es)- Mobile apps: Línea Verde COFIB and Invasapp

