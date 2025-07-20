Stabbing at Mallorca fiestas

The Guardia Civil and Llucmajor Police are searching for a man in connection with a stabbing during an event for the Cala Pi fiestas.

At 3am, two groups of people clashed. The police went to the scene and found a man with stab wounds to his lower left side and right arm.

Five people who had apparently taken part in the attack had fled the area. Police interviewed witnesses, who provided descriptions of the alleged attackers and went with officers to the home of one of them.

His sister answered the door and said that he was asleep. Officers spoke to him and he maintained that he had not been involved in the incident and had gone to bed at 1am.

The 37-year-old victim of the attack, an entertainer at the Ona Cala Pi Hotel, was taken to Son Espases Hospital.