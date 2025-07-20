Man dies while scuba diving in Mallorca

In the El Toro area

Emergency services in Santa Ponsa, Mallorca

He was taken back to the yacht club | Photo: Michel's

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterCalvia20/07/2025 16:57
A man in his 50s died on Sunday while scuba diving in the El Toro area.

He had gone diving with several other people on a boat based at the Santa Ponça Yacht Club. Around 1.30pm, upon exiting the water, he was suddenly taken unwell, collapsed and went into cardiac arrest.

He was taken back to the yacht club, where emergency teams were waiting. Medics did what they could but were unable to save his life.

A Guardia Civil diving team went to the area where he had been diving in order to investigate the incident.

