"Magalluf Flu": The party-fuelled cold affecting British tourists in Mallorca

A growing number of British tourists visiting Magalluf have been reporting severe flu-like symptoms in what's being dubbed as 'Magalluf Flu' across social media. This phenomenon has gained significant attention as visitors return from the popular Mallorca resort with consistent complaints of illness.

Those affected describe experiencing severe sore throats, persistent coughing, nasal congestion, and extreme fatigue. While it's not officially recognised by health authorities, some tourists have reported seeking emergency medical attention upon returning to the UK. The Balearic Medical Association's president, Dr Carles Recasens, stated on IB3 news that "despite all these TikToks and posts, we're simply dealing with a common cold virus."

The condition has gained viral attention on social media platforms, particularly TikTok and X, where young holidaymakers share videos of themselves coughing and claiming to feel "worse than ever". While some posts dramatically suggest severe illness, most cases reportedly resolve within a few days.

Most affected individuals report developing symptoms following periods of intense partying, characterised by lack of sleep, poor nutrition, and constant exposure to temperature changes between hot weather and air conditioning, combined with alcohol consumption.

While it's become something of a shared joke among tourists, some visitors are suggesting they'll take "a more balanced approach" to future holidays, though maintaining they'll return next summer.