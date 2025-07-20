Call for calm as Mallorca bus drivers resume strike action

On Monday, bus drivers in Mallorca will carry out a second day of strike action, the first day, Friday, having been marked by incidents of vandalism.

The SATI, the main union representing TIB workers in Mallorca, condemned the incidents on Friday and has called for peaceful demonstrations. The Balearic transport ministry reported damage to seven buses, which forced some to have to return to the Alcudia depot.

Pickets will be out again on Monday at the Intermodal Station in Palma and in other parts of the island. Shouts of "scabs" greeted drivers who crossed picket lines on Friday. It should be pointed out that while the SATI is the main union in Mallorca, there isn't unanimous support for strike action among the other unions.

Participation on Friday was nevertheless put at 80%, and the SATI is expecting the same level on Monday.

The government has set 60% minimum service levels for a strike that is due to be repeated on Wednesday and on Friday this week. From July 25, the strike is set to become indefinite unless there is some sort of breakthrough, the SATI and the employers having remained wide apart on pay and working conditions when talks last broke up on Thursday last week.