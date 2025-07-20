Call for calm as Mallorca bus drivers resume strike action
Union expecting 80% strike participation
Pickets at the Intermodal Station in Palma on Friday | Photo: Pere Bota
Palma20/07/2025 21:22
On Monday, bus drivers in Mallorca will carry out a second day of strike action, the first day, Friday, having been marked by incidents of vandalism.
Also in News
- Mallorca protest to bring Palma airport to a standstill
- Dangerous viral trend takes over Mallorca beaches as tourists share extreme tanning results
- New wasp species causes concern in Mallorca
- Three-metre crocodile returns to Mallorca lake
- One passenger injured on Palma Airport route as bus strike turns ugly
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.