Best of British: Welcome to Mallorca Queen Anne

The newest liner of the Cunard fleet, Queen Anne, docked in Palma this morning on her maiden visit to Mallorca. She can carry just under 3,000 passengers and many are busy enjoying the delights of Palma this morning.

She is the second largest ship in Cunard's fleet, after RMS Queen Mary 2, and features 15 dining venues, including four entirely new alternative dining options, Sir Samuel's, a steakhouse named after the line's founder, Tramonto, a Mediterranean themed restaurant, Aji Wa, a Japanese restaurant with sushi bar, and Aranya, a restaurant offering dishes inspired by the Indian subcontinent.

Constructed by Fincantieri at their Marghera yard, the ship stretches approximately 322 m in length, 35‑36 m in beam, with a gross tonnage of around 113,000 GT. It features cutting-edge machinery—including ABB azipod propulsion paired with Caterpillar-MaK engines—allowing a maximum cruising speed of about 22 knots.

Queen Anne carries up to 2,996 guests across 1,397 cabins, served by a crew complement of approximately. This gives a spacious passenger-to-space ratio, matching the luxury and comfort standards expected from Cunard.

As a Pinnacle-class vessel, she expands upon Cunard’s legacy with 14 decks (13 passenger decks), and diverse venues including premium dining rooms (Princess & Queens Grill, Britannia), multiple bars and lounges, two theaters, spa and wellness center, pools, lodges, a casino, and boutiques. Design elements honor Queen Anne’s era while incorporating modern elegance.

Currently on a 16‑day round-trip Mediterranean voyage that began in Southampton on 11 July 2025 and will return on 27 July, Queen Anne’s ports include Gibraltar, Barcelona, Ajaccio, Alghero, Palma de Mallorca (today, 21 July), followed by Ibiza and Cádiz. Arriving this morning in Palma, the vessel brings nearly 3,000 passengers ashore for a full day to explore Mallorca before sailing later today toward Ibiza.