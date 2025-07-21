Two balcony falls in less than 24 hours in the Balearics

A man has been seriously injured after falling from a flat in Palma, according to SAMU 061, on a tragic day in which another 20-year-old man died after plunging from a hotel in Ibiza.

The accident in Palma occurred shortly after midnight on Julián Álvarez Street, when a 49-year-old man fell from a height of approximately three metres. He was attended to and stabilised by an advanced life support unit and transferred in serious condition to Son Espases University Hospital with multiple injuries.

The incident in Ibiza took place at around the same time at the Ibiza Rocks hotel in Sant Antoni. A 20-year-old man, whose nationality has not yet been disclosed, fell from the third floor. The exact circumstances remain unknown at this time.

The 061 emergency team responded with both an advanced and a basic life support unit, but despite efforts to resuscitate him, the young man died at the scene due to the severity of his injuries.

Both cases are currently under investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incidents.

This is a breaking and evolving news story that will be expanded and updated. Please reload this page or check back for more details on the latest on this story.