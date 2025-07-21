Two balcony falls in less than 24 hours in the Balearics
One man seriously injured in Mallorca and another dead in a fall in Ibiza
A man has been seriously injured after falling from a flat in Palma, according to SAMU 061, on a tragic day in which another 20-year-old man died after plunging from a hotel in Ibiza.
