Mallorca police warn tourists of health risks from illegal beach cocktail vendors

Palma Local Police have issued an urgent warning to tourists and residents about significant health risks associated with consuming cocktails and alcoholic beverages from unlicensed street vendors in Mallorca, following a concerning discovery during a recent enforcement operation.

On 13 July, officers from the SETUR 2025 initiative spotted a vendor in Palma preparing drinks in highly unsanitary conditions. The individual was observed cutting fruit directly on a plastic bag laid on a car park's ground and filling cups with pre-mixed beverages stored in 5-litre plastic containers, all without any proper food safety measures in place.

The vendor's activities not only constituted a breach of licensing laws regarding alcohol sales in public spaces but also posed substantial food safety risks. Officers filed a detailed report documenting these infractions, which has been forwarded to the Food Safety and Nutrition Service of the Balearic Islands' Government's Health and Consumer Affairs Department.

Local authorities have taken administrative action against the vendor whilst emphasising the complete absence of food hygiene controls in these illegal operations. The case highlights ongoing efforts to combat unlicensed street vending and protect public health in one of Mallorca's most popular tourist areas.

Authorities urge both residents and visitors to only purchase food and drinks from licensed establishments and to report any suspicious vendors to help ensure community safety.