Mallorca police warn tourists of health risks from illegal beach cocktail vendors
Local authorities discover street vendor preparing drinks with fruit handled directly on car park ground, raising serious food safety concerns
Image of the cocktails and alcoholic beverages from the unlicensed street vendor | Photo: Palma Local Police
Palma21/07/2025 12:27
Palma Local Police have issued an urgent warning to tourists and residents about significant health risks associated with consuming cocktails and alcoholic beverages from unlicensed street vendors in Mallorca, following a concerning discovery during a recent enforcement operation.
