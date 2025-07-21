Megayacht Kensho, 2023’s Motor Yacht of the Year, spotted off Mallorca

The 75-meter megayacht Kensho, delivered in 2022 by Admiral Yachts, is a stunning example of modern luxury and innovative design. Kensho has been spotted off the coast of Mallorca, a popular hotspot for elite yachts and Mediterranean adventures. Her striking metallic blue-green hull, known as “Kensho metallic,” immediately catches the eye, reminiscent of the classic color found on a 1960s Ford Mustang. Designed by Azure Yacht Design, Kenshō features an asymmetrical exterior with expansive glass surfaces and wide walkways, creating a unique blend of elegance and openness.

Inside, Kensho offers an oasis of tranquility and refined comfort. The interiors, crafted by Jouin Manku, draw inspiration from Zen principles, featuring natural materials, warm wood tones, and abundant natural light that enhance the peaceful ambiance. The yacht accommodates up to 12 guests in eight spacious suites, including a master suite, two VIP cabins, and three convertible cabins that can be tailored to double or twin beds. With a professional crew of 23 on board, guests enjoy attentive service and seamless luxury during their voyage.

The yacht’s design excels in integrating indoor and outdoor living spaces. The sun deck boasts a glass-fronted Jacuzzi and an island bar, with connected forward and aft zones accessible via wide walkways. The main deck features a sea-level swimming pool with a glass front, perfect for relaxing while enjoying panoramic views of the Mediterranean. The beach club adds a further element of leisure with spaces dedicated to water sports and comfortable lounging, making it ideal for socializing or unwinding after a day at sea.

Kensho is also at the forefront of eco-conscious yachting technology. Equipped with an innovative diesel-electric propulsion system, she holds an “ECO” notation, highlighting her environmentally friendly credentials. Advanced features such as azimuth propulsion and retractable stabilization wings reduce resistance and increase fuel efficiency, allowing the yacht to combine performance with sustainability in style.

This remarkable megayacht has received widespread acclaim, including the prestigious “Motor Yacht of the Year” award in 2023. Kensho’s interior design has also been celebrated, winning honors at the International Yacht & Aviation Awards 2023. Spotted cruising in Mallorca, Kensho continues to impress both for her striking presence and the luxurious, thoughtful experience she offers on the water.

Kensho is owned by Udo Müller, a German billionaire and the CEO of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA, a leading digital marketing and advertising firm. Born in 1962, Müller is recognized as the largest single shareholder of Ströer, with an estimated net worth of approximately $1.1 billion.