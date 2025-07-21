Megayacht Kensho, 2023’s Motor Yacht of the Year, spotted off Mallorca
Kensho leads in eco-friendly yachting with its innovative diesel-electric system and official “ECO” certification
From sun deck to swim deck, Kenshō is committed to life on the water. The 75.2m Admiral yacht is the boldest addition to the charter market, featuring avant-garde design from Jouin Manku and a unique layout which prioritises guest comfort and incredible views across the ocean at all times. Her 8 cabins are infused with Asian-inspired decor and capture the zen of a Buddhist temple, providing a true on-the-water retreat. Meanwhile outside her sweeping decks blend seamlessly with the indoor spaces and offer | Video: Youtube: Y.CO
The 75-meter megayacht Kensho, delivered in 2022 by Admiral Yachts, is a stunning example of modern luxury and innovative design. Kensho has been spotted off the coast of Mallorca, a popular hotspot for elite yachts and Mediterranean adventures. Her striking metallic blue-green hull, known as “Kensho metallic,” immediately catches the eye, reminiscent of the classic color found on a 1960s Ford Mustang. Designed by Azure Yacht Design, Kenshō features an asymmetrical exterior with expansive glass surfaces and wide walkways, creating a unique blend of elegance and openness.
