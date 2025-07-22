Spain proposes ban on solo driving: New rule would require minimum two people per car

Fresh moves to tackle traffic congestion in Mallorca

Tourist-season traffic jams renew debate over car restrictions in the Balearics.

Jason Moore22/07/2025 11:39
Spanish traffic authorities are considering a new rule requiring at least two people per car to help reduce traffic congestion. The measure would first be tested in major cities, and if successful, could be expanded to other regions, including the Balearic Islands.

At the same time, this strategy is accompanied by different proposals to be discussed, such as the case of one car per household, or paying one euro per day to non-resident cars driving on some of Spain's roads, as is the case in the Balearic Islands.

In the Balearics they are already working to try to reduce congestion on the island's roads, especially in high season. In Formentera and Ibiza they intend to charge one euro per day to those who drive non-resident cars, in addition to implementing time limits and various prior access controls.

Mallorca will be the next area to take a step forward: it intends to implement a measure similar to the one imposed in Ibiza or Fuerteventura, with much more significant fees, ranging from 35 to 150 euros.

These measures form part of a broader effort to promote sustainable mobility and reduce the environmental impact of excessive car use, particularly during the busy summer months. Authorities aim to encourage the use of public transport, carpooling, and alternative travel methods as the islands grapple with growing tourist numbers and limited road infrastructure.

