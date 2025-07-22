Spain proposes ban on solo driving: New rule would require minimum two people per car
Fresh moves to tackle traffic congestion in Mallorca
Tourist-season traffic jams renew debate over car restrictions in the Balearics | Photo: AYUGA
22/07/2025 11:39
Spanish traffic authorities are considering a new rule requiring at least two people per car to help reduce traffic congestion. The measure would first be tested in major cities, and if successful, could be expanded to other regions, including the Balearic Islands.
Also in News
- Top Mallorca beach trashed - but not by tourists?
- Viral sunburn trend hits Mallorca beaches as tourists share shocking tanning photos
- Spain issues holiday warning to British tourists coming this summer
- Spain proposes ban on solo driving: New rule would require minimum two people per car
- Three-metre crocodile returns to Mallorca lake
19 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Does schizophrenia provide exemption?
Les ChaseMay I suggest MFB. MALLORCA FRIDAY BULLETIN. As there is only one paper, to reduce costs, on a Friday. SPOT ON LES. Hundreds of "Dummies" are being manufactured based on the faces of The Traffic Authorities whose concept has thought of two in a car.
LovedSollerMay I suggest MFB. MALLORCA FRIDAY BULLETIN. As there is only one paper, to reduce costs, on a Friday.
So prices will go up as delivery vans will need to employ 2 people for every trip as well then? Utter tosh.
More quality journalism from MDB. Keep up the good work.
Brian GatcombeYes. True. The good news is that you won't have to, since this story can only be just another tabloid windup. The whole idea is absurd, patently unworkable and unenforceable.
So what happens to the single people who have to drive to work?
Morgan WilliamsReally efficient to get from Jornets to Armadams area in Palma when working 9 -17. You should try it.
Morgan WilliamsCorrect about the public transport......except we have a very long walk to our nearest bus stop with very long waits between buses and could spend hours waiting for a bus to take our stuff home. No frozen goods in this heat, too!
There could well be a few good looking tailors dummies going in cars to get over the 2 person rule, especially if one lives and travels alone.