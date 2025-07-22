Mallorca hoteliers' 'thank you, tourist' billboard ad is vandalised

On Monday last week, the Mallorca Hoteliers Federation presented its billboard ads that are designed to counter the messages of protesters.

News of this presentation drew comments which predicted that these ads could be subject to vandalism. And vandalism there has been.

The screenshot here is of one of the billboards that has been daubed with black and white paint. 'Menys Turisme' is the Menys Turisme Més Vida (Less Tourism More Life) movement that organised the protest in Palma last month.

The hoteliers' campaign wishes to thank tourists for their loyalty, another message being 'Tourist, go home happy. Be happier returning to Mallorca soon. Thanks!'.

There are twenty billboards across Mallorca. These have positive and welcoming messages in English and German to reinforce the image of the island as a welcoming and quality destination.