Mallorca hoteliers' 'thank you, tourist' billboard ad is vandalised
There are twenty billboards in all
On Monday last week, the Mallorca Hoteliers Federation presented its billboard ads that are designed to counter the messages of protesters.
Also in News
- New wasp species causes concern in Mallorca
- Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer reunite for a morning of golf in Mallorca
- British holidaymakers hit by fresh passport control delays at Mallorca airport
- Mallorca sunbed wars: The battle of the beach towels is back
- Travel warning: Britons heading for Mallorca and the EU to be hit with a 20 euro extra charge
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.