Mallorca to star in new Agatha Christie video game out in September

Agatha Christie’s love affair with Mallorca, in particular Puerto Pollensa and the north east of the island lives on. And now, Microids and Microids Studio Lyon are pleased to announce the video game Agatha Christie – Death on the Nile will be launched in September. This adventure and investigation game, based on one of Agatha Christie’s most iconic masterpieces, will be available in 2025 on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch.

In 2023, Microids Studio Lyon‘s first project, Agatha Christie – Murder on the Orient Express, made its mark with its modern reinterpretation of the literary classic. The adaptation surprised gamers by enriching the original story while remaining true to its essence. With Agatha Christie – Death on the Nile, Microids Studio Lyon is exploring a new direction by adding all-new plots, advanced gameplay mechanics and a unique setting: Egypt in the 1970s.

“Player feedback on Murder on the Orient Express, where Hercule Poirot already shared the investigation with a second detective, Joanna Locke, was precious in guiding the development of Death on the Nile. We have raised the level of difficulty with more complex puzzles and offered more freedom in the progression of the investigation. In addition, the adventure weaves the stories of Hercule Poirot and Jane Royce, the new detective, even more closely together,” says David Chomard, CEO of Microids Studio Lyon.

In Death on the Nile, a peaceful cruise on the Nile is disrupted by a terrible crime. Thankfully, Hercule Poirot is onboard. Meanwhile, another private detective Jane Royce is tracking a murderer, leading her from London to Mallorca, New York, and finally to Egypt. The two investigations collide at Abu Simbel. The dynamic duo will solve a complex case full of twists and turns. But the story doesn’t end with the book and still holds many mysteries and twists, even for Agatha Christie fans.

Game features

Dual protagonists: Play as both Hercule Poirot and Jane Royce, each with unique perspectives and storylines that converge in an epic finale.

Innovative setting: Dive into this story set in the 1970s, a decade of major social transformations. Amid feminist movements, the rise of minority rights, and the liberation of social norms, this vibrant era combines disco clubs, flared trousers, and psychedelic, where colorful characters bring a captivating plot to life.

Extended storyline: Discover a brand-new investigation after the events of the book, ensuring fresh surprises for fans and newcomers alike.

Diverse locations: Explore a variety of stunning locations, from the exotic Nile cruise to the bustling cities of Majorca, London, and Cairo.

Enhanced mindmap: Gather clues and establish logical connections through a dynamic mind map that enables you to draw deductions and advance the story.

Confrontation system: Use the evidence you have gathered to challenge suspects, expose lies and uncover hidden truths.

Character profiles: Complete character profiles by collecting information about them through dialogues and observations.

In 1964, Agatha Christie, whose image has been used to promote Pollensa and her favourite haunts in the North East of Mallorca, was the victim of her very own case of mistaken identity on the island. The package holiday was unveiled at the start of the 1960’s when the first charter airline service from the UK was launched and within no time at all, Mallorca’s holiday industry was booming and, by 1964, the island’s newly opened Son San Joan airport was to receive its one millionth passenger - a milestone which the Mallorcan Tourist Board decided to mark.

However, the plot for the day on which the one millionth passenger, who happened to be British, arrived could not have been penned any better by Christie herself. The Tourist Board, which is the oldest in Spain having celebrated its centenary in 2005, in association with Palma Airport, the Ministry for Tourism and Information and the Hostelry Union, organised a grand Mallorcan welcoming for the one millionth passenger who was flying in on board a British European Airways flight from Manchester.

In the days running up to the arrival of the flight, the Colonel in command of the airport and his team spent hours carefully calculating just who the one millionth passenger would be. The pilot of the BEA flight was contacted shortly before landing and informed that he was carrying the one millionth passenger, a couple from Manchester, and that they would be met by a band, local dignitaries and a troupe of Mallorcan folk dancers at the steps of the plane when they landed. When the aircraft doors opened, a typical English lady descended smiling and waving to the welcome committee.

However, the party was not for her and the then Director of the Mallorcan Tourist Board had the embarrassing task of telling the holiday maker that the fiesta had not been laid on for her benefit but for the couple from Manchester which included the one millionth passenger. “Forgive my error, I thought all this was for me because I have written so much about the island. By the way my name is Agatha Christie,” said the disappointed tourist. The Director of the Tourist Board at the time later wrote that it was one of the most embarrassing moments of his career.