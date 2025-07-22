New law opens Mallorca waters to private boat rentals

As of today, Tuesday 22 July, private boat owners across Spain can now legally rent out their recreational vessels for up to three months annually, following new regulations implemented by the central government. This significant change to the Spanish Merchant Marine legislation mirrors the tourist rental model already established in the Balearic Islands.

The Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility has published interim regulations in the Official State Gazette (BOE) to bridge a three-week legal gap until the comprehensive decree comes into force after 15th August. These temporary measures outline specific requirements for vessel owners seeking commercial use authorisation.

"The adoption of these measures goes beyond merely authorising the change of use for recreational vessels, as it aims to ensure this activity doesn't compromise maritime safety or marine environmental protection," states the official resolution published in the BOIB.

Key requirements for boat rentals

The General Directorate of Merchant Marine stipulates that during commercial use periods, vessels must be managed by a professional nautical rental company capable of assuming the responsibilities established in the resolution. Boats must maintain valid certificates, mandatory civil liability insurance, and accident coverage for passengers and crew members.

Application process and restrictions

The authorisation process must be initiated by a specialised nautical rental company through the Ministry's electronic portal. Approvals are valid for five years, with a maximum rental period of three consecutive months annually. Vessels must display 'CT' letters on both sides for identification purposes.

Despite these national regulations, the Balearic Government plans to implement stricter regional legislation after summer, potentially prohibiting tourist boat rentals. Tony Mercant, Director General of Maritime Transport in the Balearics, has expressed concerns about the national regulatory changes, particularly regarding vessels under five metres being operated without licenses and the potential risks of private rentals.

The new legislation represents a significant shift in Spain's maritime tourism sector, though its implementation in various regions may vary due to local regulations and restrictions.