Spain holds firm as a safe, sustainable and high-quality destination

Spain has positioned itself as a safe, sustainable and high-quality tourist destination compared to its competitors, mainly countries bordering the Mediterranean, according to the main conclusions of the 2025 Market Studies published by Turespaña on its website, which analyse 25 source markets and 17 other countries.

The data also point to a strong and sustained recovery in international tourism, with increases in travel volume, tourist spending and air capacity. Tourists are also increasingly valuing the authentic experiences, sustainability, culture, gastronomy and safety that Spain offers as a destination, while air connectivity continues to improve. However, challenges remain, such as economic uncertainty (inflation and exchange rates), rising transport and accommodation prices, and growing concern about climate change and the impact of mass tourism.

Firstly, Spain remains the favourite destination for the United Kingdom, the historic leader in tourist numbers, with associated attributes such as hospitality, gastronomy and safety. The second largest market in terms of volume is Germany, where demand is focused on wellness, culture and nature, with a strong digital presence in bookings and a trend towards sustainable products and authentic experiences.

In France, although domestic tourism is predominant, international travel to Spain is growing, consolidating its position as a favourite destination. Proximity, climate and good value for money reinforce this position. Among long-haul markets, the United States confirms its leadership in transoceanic travel, with record average spending and Europe as the main destination. Spain remains at the top of the list, with a positive perception and a solid reputation.

In addition, Chinese travellers to Spain come on organised trips and plan their stay in advance to optimise their experience in Spain through comprehensive tours that combine culture, iconic cities, shopping and gastronomy. For the Brazilian market, Spain is the second most popular European destination, behind Italy, and is the country with the most direct flights to Brazil after Portugal.

Among the trends observed in the studies of the different markets, the solid recovery of the sector stands out, with an increase in total and average spending per tourist in multiple markets, and seasonality remaining in summer, although travel capacity is extended throughout the year.

Reasons for travel include rest, relaxation, cultural experiences and sustainability. Spain maintains its image as a safe, hospitable destination with a diverse offering in terms of nature, culture and leisure.

Challenges and drawbacks include the economic situation, inflation, rising prices and the effects of climate change.