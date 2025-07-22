Mallorca property war: 64 families battle for every flat that comes up for rent in Palma
Housing crisis is causing civil unrest
Demand for rental properties in Palma is reaching record highs | Photo: Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma22/07/2025 16:05
The rental war is intensifying in Palma, with 64 families competing for every flat that comes up for rent, according to data published on Tuesday by the property website Idealista for the second quarter of 2025; in the first quarter of this year, the figure was 57. The report indicates that, taking the large markets as a reference, the Balearic capital is only surpassed by Barcelona, where 95 families are interested in each property rental advertisement published.
