Mallorca restaurants turning to cheaper products to stem a loss of customers

Faced by a fall in tourist spending and less business, the president of the CAEB Restaurants Association in Mallorca, Juanmi Ferrer, says some restaurants are changing their menus in an effort to lower prices and stem the loss of customers.

He explains that it is becoming more common to replace fresh fish dishes with other, less perishable products. "Restaurant owners are having to throw away fresh produce because their forecasts aren't being met. Therefore, they are opting for less perishable food on their menus.

"July is not working out to be a good month. We have fewer customers, and they have less money available to spend. Businesses are having to adapting to the situation. It's logical. If you have customers with a smaller budget, you change the menu and include cheaper products."

Ferrer understands that businesses must adapt their menus to customer demands, but he is concerned about a possible loss of quality. "In the end, what matters is the restaurant owner's profit, while for Mallorca, the important thing is to raise the standard of food, product, and service. A decline in quality doesn't benefit Mallorca's image, but owners must do everything possible to remain viable.

"A tremendous effort has been made to turn Mallorca into a first-class gastronomic destination, but if restaurant businesses in tourist areas see that quality dishes aren't being consumed, they'll adapt to what customers can afford. This undermines the commitment to quality that has been made in recent years."