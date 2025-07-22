Mallorca restaurants turning to cheaper products to stem a loss of customers
"It's logical; if you have customers with a smaller budget, you change the menu"
Faced by a fall in tourist spending and less business, the president of the CAEB Restaurants Association in Mallorca, Juanmi Ferrer, says some restaurants are changing their menus in an effort to lower prices and stem the loss of customers.
Also in News
- Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer reunite for a morning of golf in Mallorca
- British holidaymakers hit by fresh passport control delays at Mallorca airport
- Mallorca restaurants warning of "hundreds of closures," Soller, Port Alcudia and San Telmo hit hard
- Mallorca sunbed wars: The battle of the beach towels is back
- New wasp species causes concern in Mallorca
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.