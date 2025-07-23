Mallorca’s Alcudia, Santanyi & Felanitx ranked among Spain’s top 10 family destinations on Airbnb
Families are saving up to 30% by choosing rural accommodations over city hotels
These destinations provide families with memorable experiences that city breaks can't | Photo: Carme MascarÃ³ Servera
Palma23/07/2025 04:05
A remarkable shift in family travel habits is sweeping across Spain, with Mallorca at the heart of this change. Over the past four years, rural and coastal accommodations on the island have seen a dramatic surge in bookings—part of a nationwide 177% rise—as families increasingly move away from crowded urban destinations. With the rising cost of city travel and limited child-friendly infrastructure, Mallorca’s charming towns and countryside retreats are quickly becoming the preferred choice for family holidays.
