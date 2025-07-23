Shops in Mallorca's resorts suffering from the slump in tourist spending

Illegal selling and all-inclusive also blamed

Tourists passing shops in Mallorca
Shops in Mallorca’s Resorts Feel the Pinch

Plenty of tourists but not much spending | Photo: Pilar Pellicer

Andrew EdePalma23/07/2025 08:14
TW
2

Pepe Tirado, president of the Acotur association of tourist services businesses, says that Mallorca's resorts are full of tourists but that they are spending very little. He estimates that shops' revenue has fallen this summer by up to 20%.

Illegal street selling is not doing shops, "who pay their taxes", any favours. Tirado says this is "rampant" in resort areas like Magaluf and Playa de Palma.

"Hotel occupancy is good, but spending has decreased." In his view, this is due to an upswing in all-inclusive hotel packages, something that he and Acotur have been campaigning against for years. The Mallorca Hoteliers Federation has not commented on whether there is more all-inclusive or not; it will make an assessment once the season is over.

Arta market, Mallorca
Arta market: full of visitors but sales are down
Related news
Restaurant terrace in Palma, Mallorca

Playing down expectations - Mallorca's 2025 tourism season

It's a similar story with the island's markets. A case in point is the Arta market. On Tuesday it was packed with tourists, but traders have told the town hall that sales have decreased this summer. The councillor for markets and economic development, Maria Antònia Sureda, expressed her concern on Tuesday, adding that there is lower spending at markets across Mallorca.

The supermarkets are a bright spot for the retail sector. Carles Tarancón of the distributors association says sales have increased and that these are "within expectations". He doesn't attribute the increased sales to tourists spending less in restaurants.

Supermarkets, he explains, are making an effort to adapt to customer needs. They have extended opening hours in resorts and are offering products from the main tourism markets, such as Germany and the UK.

Shops in Mallorca’s Resorts Feel the Pinch

Photo gallery

Shops in Mallorca’s Resorts Feel the Pinch

Pepe Tirado, president of the Acotur association of tourist services businesses, says that Mallorca's resorts are full of tourists but that they are spending very little. He estimates that shops' revenue has fallen this summer by up to 20%.

Also in News

Local authorities in Mallorca have begun addressing the issue through public health campaigns at popular beach destinations.

Viral sunburn trend hits Mallorca beaches as tourists share shocking tanning photos

Tourist-season traffic jams renew debate over car restrictions in the Balearics.

Spain proposes ban on solo driving: New rule would require minimum two people per car

Roger Federer, Romeo Sala, and Rafa Nadal.

Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer reunite for a morning of golf in Mallorca

Beach evacuated in Mallorca after tourist is attacked by fish

Beach evacuated in Mallorca after tourist is attacked by fish

Most viewed
Most Commented