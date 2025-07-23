Crocodiles spotted on Mallorca beaches — but it’s just a hoax
The clips, clearly filmed elsewhere, are being shared with the apparent aim of scaring tourists away from the island
Video clips of crocodiles filmed elsewhere are being shared with the apparent aim of scaring tourists away from Mallorca | Photo: Wikipedia
Palma23/07/2025 13:16Updated at 13:46
A TikTok user has sparked controversy after posting a series of fake videos claiming crocodiles have been spotted in Mallorca. The clips, clearly filmed elsewhere, are being shared with the apparent aim of scaring tourists away from Mallorca. While the videos have racked up thousands of views, there is no truth to the claims. Such misinformation not only damages Mallorca’s reputation but could also cause unnecessary panic.
Also in News
- Beach evacuated in Mallorca after tourist is attacked by fish
- Shops in Mallorca's resorts suffering from the slump in tourist spending
- Mallorca restaurants warning of "hundreds of closures," Soller, Port Alcudia and San Telmo hit hard
- Spain proposes ban on solo driving: New rule would require minimum two people per car
- New border checks for Britons heading for Spain and Mallorca in place for October half term: expect delays