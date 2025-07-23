Crocodiles spotted on Mallorca beaches — but it’s just a hoax

A TikTok user has sparked controversy after posting a series of fake videos claiming crocodiles have been spotted in Mallorca. The clips, clearly filmed elsewhere, are being shared with the apparent aim of scaring tourists away from Mallorca. While the videos have racked up thousands of views, there is no truth to the claims. Such misinformation not only damages Mallorca’s reputation but could also cause unnecessary panic.

Careful examination reveals that the footage was not filmed on Mallorca but in tropical locations where crocodiles naturally live. The landscapes and vegetation visible in the clips are inconsistent with the Balearic Islands’ typical Mediterranean environment.

This incident comes amid growing tensions around tourism on the island. Mallorca has seen increasing resistance from local residents and environmental groups frustrated by overcrowding and its impact on natural resources. Recent protests and campaigns have called for more sustainable tourism policies and respect for the island’s cultural and ecological heritage.

The crocodile videos appear to tap into these anti-tourism sentiments, using humor and exaggeration to highlight concerns about the mass influx of visitors. While some social media users have interpreted the clips as playful commentary, others worry that such misinformation could fuel confusion and harm the island’s economy, which relies heavily on tourism.

The only crocodile in Mallorca

On June 29th, Palma’s municipal agency Emaya responded to reports of a crocodile in the lake at Parc de la Mar—only to find a plastic one. Workers tried to remove it but had to wait for permits, as the floating figure was linked to a performance artist’s show. This playful stunt revived interest in the Drac de na Coca legend. Now, a permanent three-meter floating sculpture of the mythical crocodile, created by Ricard Chiang, floats anchored in the same lake, celebrating Palma’s cultural heritage.

For those truly interested in seeing crocodiles in Mallorca, the Safari Zoo in Porto Cristo is the place to visit. The zoo houses a Crocodylus porosus, also known as the saltwater crocodile, one of the largest and most powerful reptile species in the world.