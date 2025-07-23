Yacht crews sailing to Mallorca regatta in Palma warned over killer whale attacks

Over the past few years groups of killer whales have attacked sailing yachts on their way to Palma to take part in the Copa del Rey regatta, which this year begins this Sunday, and as the cruising season arrives along the Atlantic coasts of France, Portugal, Spain and through the Strait of Gibraltar into the Mediterranean and the Balearics, the Cruising Association (CA) urged vigilance for potential orca encounters.

Fortunately, Dr Javier Almunia, director of the Loro Parque Foundation, told The Telegraph this week: “The behaviour has reduced, at least in the Gibraltar Strait, by around 90 per cent following the recommendations of the Spanish authorities.” However, killer whales are known to approach vessels from behind and strike the rudder before losing interest once they have immobilised the boat, in a phenomenon that has left scientists baffled.

Since June 2022, the CA has been instrumental in collecting and sharing reports and data on orca interactions along this coastline. In early 2023 there was an escalation in interactions, and there is no reason to indicate the situation will ease in 2024. John Burbeck, CA Orca Project Team Lead, stresses the need for skippers and crews to familiarise themselves with protocols to mitigate potential encounters, saying, “By being prepared and prioritising safety and awareness, skippers can reduce the risk of meeting orca while navigating the affected waters.”

Skippers should be aware of the danger zones for orca interactions. In 2023, this extended as far north as Brest in France and through the Bay of Biscay, Iberian Peninsula, Gibraltar Straits, north Moroccan coast and along Spain’s Mediterranean coastline. During late April to October, as boats transit the affected waters, the likelihood of encountering orcas increases. Skippers should stay informed of current orca locations, hotspots and trends, which will aid in route planning and decision making.

After four years and hundreds of incidents, researchers remain puzzled why orcas, also known as killer whales, continue to ram boats – sinking a few of them – along the Iberian Peninsula. The origin of these interactions remain a “great mystery,” said Alfredo López, a University of Santiago biologist, but he does not believe the behavior is aggressive. Orcas are large dolphins, López said. And like dolphins, the events could stem from the orcas’ curious and playful behavior, such as trying to race the boats.