Tourist parking clash in Mallorca leaves one seriously injured

A local resident in Soller suffered a serious femur fracture on Tuesday following a heated confrontation with tourists over a restricted parking space. According to Local Police officials, officers found the woman lying on the ground after receiving multiple emergency calls and promptly arranged her transfer to hospital.

The incident occurred when the woman spotted an available space in a Restricted Parking Zone (Z.A.R.), established by Soller Town Council last July, which is exclusively designated for vehicles displaying resident permits. Initially, a group of tourists without proper credentials attempted to park there but left after the woman explained the restrictions. However, the situation escalated when a second group of tourists in a rental car proceeded to park in the same spot.

Witnesses reported that the local resident got out of her vehicle and became physically confrontational with a female passenger from the rental car. The rental car's driver then intervened to separate the women, at which point the resident fell to the ground, resulting in the femur fracture. Local authorities are now investigating the full circumstances of the incident.

Not the first incident this year

Back in May, a similar altercation over parking in Soller made headlines after two tourists were caught on video arguing aggressively in a public area. The footage, filmed by a local resident, quickly gained traction on social media, showing one man attempting to strike another during a tense standoff over a single parking space.

According to eyewitnesses, both men had tried to claim the same spot, leading to a verbal dispute that nearly turned violent. Fortunately, nearby bystanders managed to intervene before the situation escalated further, and no injuries were reported.