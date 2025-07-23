Tourist parking clash in Mallorca leaves one seriously injured
The woman suffered a fracture after confronting tourists who had parked in a residents-only zone
A local resident in Soller suffered a serious femur fracture on Tuesday following a heated confrontation with tourists over a restricted parking space. According to Local Police officials, officers found the woman lying on the ground after receiving multiple emergency calls and promptly arranged her transfer to hospital.
