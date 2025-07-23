Mallorca capital Palma is the tourist city in southern Europe with the highest housing and rental prices
Calvia has highest rental rates in Spain
Property prices in Palma are at a premium | Photo: Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma23/07/2025 12:17
Palma is the tourist city in southern Europe with the highest housing and rental prices, according to a study on price trends in the main markets of southern Europe carried out by Idealista. The report, published on Wednesday, points out that the Balearic capital has reached 4,907 euros per square metre (euros/m2), a new record for the city and the highest price of the cities analysed, following an 18.4% year-on-year increase.
Also in News
- Beach evacuated in Mallorca after tourist is attacked by fish
- Mallorca restaurants warning of "hundreds of closures," Soller, Port Alcudia and San Telmo hit hard
- Shops in Mallorca's resorts suffering from the slump in tourist spending
- Spain proposes ban on solo driving: New rule would require minimum two people per car
- New border checks for Britons heading for Spain and Mallorca in place for October half term: expect delays
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.