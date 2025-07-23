Mallorca hoteliers warn of British market slowdown as hotels and restaurant terraces are "empty" in Soller
Capdepera and Soller experiencing the most notable decline in tourist arrivals
Image from this Wednesday of a terrace in Port de Sóller, where occupancy around midday was approximately 50% | Photo: LI. Garcia
Soller23/07/2025 15:29
The Mallorca Hotel Business Federation (FEHM) has identified a concerning downward trend in tourist arrivals across specific island regions, with the resort areas of Capdepera and Soller experiencing the most notable decline. The federation's executive vice-president, María José Aguiló, revealed these findings during a recent industry briefing, though emphasising that official figures are yet to be finalised.
Also in News
- Beach evacuated in Mallorca after tourist is attacked by fish
- Shops in Mallorca's resorts suffering from the slump in tourist spending
- Mallorca restaurants warning of "hundreds of closures," Soller, Port Alcudia and San Telmo hit hard
- Spain proposes ban on solo driving: New rule would require minimum two people per car
- New border checks for Britons heading for Spain and Mallorca in place for October half term: expect delays