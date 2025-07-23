Mallorca hoteliers warn of British market slowdown as hotels and restaurant terraces are "empty" in Soller

The Mallorca Hotel Business Federation (FEHM) has identified a concerning downward trend in tourist arrivals across specific island regions, with the resort areas of Capdepera and Soller experiencing the most notable decline. The federation's executive vice-president, María José Aguiló, revealed these findings during a recent industry briefing, though emphasising that official figures are yet to be finalised.

"While we don't have official statistics yet, information from our various associations indicates that Capdepera, which heavily relies on German tourism, and Soller are experiencing the most significant drops in visitor numbers," Aguiló stated.

The situation appears particularly challenging in the British market, which is showing signs of sluggish growth, while Nordic tourists have become increasingly responsive to what the federation terms 'negative messaging' about tourism activities in the region.

This unusual mid-season lull — marked by half-empty terraces, available parking, and a sharp drop in customer numbers — is triggering growing concern across Soller’s hospitality sector. Bars, cafés, and restaurants in key areas like the town centre are all feeling the impact.

Most striking, however, is the decision by some businesses to grant holidays to waiting staff — a highly unusual move in July, typically one of the busiest and most demanding months of the year. Others have halted planned hires altogether. As uncertainty deepens, many business owners are no longer hiding their concern, openly voicing fears about the season’s performance.

The federation's data suggests that occupancy forecasts haven't met expectations since May, with this trend continuing through June in several locations. "We're seeing two distinct booking patterns emerge: advance reservations and last-minute bookings, making precise forecasting particularly challenging," explained Aguiló.

Despite these challenges, the federation maintains an optimistic outlook, projecting that the overall season will mirror 2024's performance, albeit with varying results across different locations and market segments. The federation emphasises that a more detailed assessment will be possible once complete data becomes available.