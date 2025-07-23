Fish attack in Mallorca shocked lifeguards: "I'd never seen anything like this on this beach before..."
A woman was rushed to hospital after unprecedented fish bite incident at popular Mallorcan beach, leading to temporary red flag warning
Martina, the first lifeguard to attend to the victim after the bite at Playa de Palma
Palma23/07/2025 16:25
A lifeguard at Playa de Palma reported an unprecedented incident where an 85-year-old woman suffered a severe fish bite to her left calf whilst swimming in shallow waters on Tuesday afternoon. The incident, which resulted in significant bleeding, prompted an immediate emergency response and temporary beach closure.
