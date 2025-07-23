Trump visit to Scotland may disrupt flights to Palma, Mallorca

Trump’s influence on the world is never far away whether he’s in the United States or not. It has been reported today that flight restrictions will be imposed over parts of Scotland as part of routine security precautions for the arrival of Donald Trump tomorrow, Friday, for four days. According to The Daily Record, the Civil Aviation Authority has issued guidance to cover the duration of the US President’s time in Scotland.

The initial restrictions cover Prestwick Airport, where Trump is expected to arrive from the US on board Air Force One, and the area surrounding the Turnberry resort in South Ayrshire where he is expected to be based. Direct summer holiday flights to Palma and other Balearic and Spanish destinations operate out of Prestwick, so there are concerns that flights could be disrupted by the President’s golf trip.

During his time in Scotland the President will meet both Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Scottish First Minister John Swinney. And now, the European Commission plans to submit counter-tariffs on 93 billion euros ($109 billion) of U.S. goods for approval to EU members, while its trade chief will hold talks with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

The Commission said on Wednesday its primary focus was to achieve a negotiated outcome with the United States to avert 30% U.S. tariffs that U.S. President Donald Trump has said he will impose on the 27-nation bloc on August 1. European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic will speak with Lutnick from Brussels before Commission officials brief EU ambassadors on the state of play.

The Commission said it would in parallel press on with potential countermeasures. It said it would merge its two sets of possible tariffs of 21 billion euros and 72 billion euros into a single list.

It added it would submit this to EU members for approval. No countermeasures would enter force until August 7. So far the EU has not imposed any countermeasures, agreeing to, but then immediately suspending, the first set in April. Germany supports the EU readying countermeasures, a government representative said.