Trump visit to Scotland may disrupt flights to Palma, Mallorca
Flight restrictions to be imposed
Trump's golf holiday to Scotland to disrupt Scottish travel plans to Mallorca | Photo: Yuri Gripas / ABACAPRESS.COM / POOL
Palma23/07/2025 16:33
Trump’s influence on the world is never far away whether he’s in the United States or not. It has been reported today that flight restrictions will be imposed over parts of Scotland as part of routine security precautions for the arrival of Donald Trump tomorrow, Friday, for four days. According to The Daily Record, the Civil Aviation Authority has issued guidance to cover the duration of the US President’s time in Scotland.
Prestwick has about 3 flights a day in/out all others are commercial logistics/ aircraft maintenance or covert military ops. If one plane more landing brings all of this to a screeching halt then UK/ Scotland really is a laughing stock. What would Elvis have said?
I understand the golf course is going to be twinned with Epstein island.