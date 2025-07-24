Businesses in Mallorca warning that anti-tourism messages are having an impact

Restaurants, nightlife, shops in tourist resorts. In recent days, associations representing these sectors have all pointed to lower tourist spending as the reason for an underwhelming season in Mallorca. But associations are now pointing the finger of blame at anti-tourism messages. The restaurants association president, Juanmi Ferrer, says these messages "are scaring visitors away".

Miguel Pérez-Marsá of the nightlife association, who like Ferrer has previously only referred to lower spending, now believes: "The tourists we're interested in are being driven away; they don't feel welcome and are going to other destinations."

Pedro Oliver, the president of the College of Tour Guides, agrees with Ferrer. "The anti-tourism messages are resonating". He says excursions sales have fallen by 20% this summer, the most affected places being Valldemossa, Palma, and Port Soller. The drop in sales affects different nationalities - British, German, Italian, Spanish.

"If you generate negative news, which has repercussions in other countries, tourists opt for other destinations when choosing their holidays. We are sending the message that we don't want tourists and that everything is too crowded."

Proguies Turístics, an excursions organisation affiliated to the Pimem small to medium-sized businesses federation, usually offers around thirty excursions per cruise. The number, according to its president, Biel Rosales, is down to twelve or fourteen. In his view, the message that the island is overcrowded is seriously damaging Mallorca's image, which is leading to holidaymakers choosing other destinations. "Tourismphobia and the idea that tourists are not welcome are hurting us greatly." He also adds that the island's high prices and traffic jams are contributing factors.

The transport federation's president, Rafel Roig, expresses his concern about protests and graffiti. "You can't send out these messages because people won't go where they're not wanted." Coach operators have noticed a drop in customers, as have taxi drivers. Biel Moragues of one of the taxi associations says British tourists are the most upset by the protests and have changed their holiday destination.

But not everyone feels that the protests and the messages have been an issue. Joana Manresa of the Afedeco retailers association believes that criticism of overtourism may be playing a part but she points to visitors' lower budgets. The president of Pimem, Jordi Mora, does not agree that there has been a drop in tourism, which is being suggested in some quarters, and rejects the idea that protests have had an influence. "The latest Pimem report pointed to five per cent growth compared to 12% last year, and that reflected demand which was reaching a limit."

Knowing for sure that there is a drop in tourist numbers this summer will have to wait for the official statistics. For July, these won't be until the start of September. June's figures will be known in a week or so. There was a fall in tourist numbers in May - down 1.6% for the whole of May. But for July, it might be noted that in 2024 there was an increase in numbers of under one per cent, when annual growth was close to five per cent.