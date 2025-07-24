'Mallorca's shops love tourists' - Small businesses launch pro-tourism campaign
Mallorca’s small businesses push back against anti-tourism mood
Mallorca's small business association Pimeco has initiated a supportive campaign for tourism under the slogan 'Mallorca's shops love tourists', distributing posters among its members and across local establishments. The initiative comes as retailers report a noticeable impact from anti-tourism sentiment on the Spanish island.
