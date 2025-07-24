'Mallorca's shops love tourists' - Small businesses launch pro-tourism campaign

Ashlee Caliz24/07/2025 10:13
Mallorca's small business association Pimeco has initiated a supportive campaign for tourism under the slogan 'Mallorca's shops love tourists', distributing posters among its members and across local establishments. The initiative comes as retailers report a noticeable impact from anti-tourism sentiment on the Spanish island.

Carolina Domingo, Pimeco's president, has pointed out that "anti-tourism messages are having a tangible effect" on local commerce. This observation is echoed across various business sectors, with industry leaders warning that negative sentiment towards tourism is resonating with potential visitors: "People won't go where they're not welcome."

The campaign, which has gained traction on social media platforms including Instagram, aims to strike a balance between welcoming tourists and acknowledging year-round residents. The message states: "Mallorca's shops welcome tourism... and you, who live here all year round", attempting to bridge the gap between visitors and locals.

According to Domingo, there's been a marked decrease in footfall, particularly among British, German, and Asian tourists. While specific figures are pending until the end of the tourist season, the impact is already evident in daily operations.

"We absolutely oppose these anti-tourism messages that represent only a minority - most Mallorcans embrace and depend on tourism", Domingo emphasises. However, she acknowledges the need for improved infrastructure: "We require better management for positive coexistence - our infrastructure is insufficient and outdated."

