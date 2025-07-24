Mallorca almost fully booked for August, according to report

Holiday lets along Mallorca’s coastline are nearly fully booked for August 2025, with an impressive occupancy rate of 98.4%, making the island Spain’s leading summer destination for holiday accommodation. The data, published in a new report by Rentalia, Idealista’s vacation rental platform, reinforces Mallorca’s strong appeal to beach-seeking travelers.

Close behind is Menorca, which has achieved a 94.4% booking rate for coastal holiday homes—well above the national coastal average of 84.5%. The study focuses on properties located within 15 kilometres of the beach, offering a focused view of summer tourism trends across Spain.

While Mallorca's occupancy has dipped slightly from 99.7% in 2023, Menorca has shown modest growth, rising from 93.2% to 94.4%. The figures suggest that despite some fluctuations, both Balearic Islands continue to attract high demand during the peak travel season.

On a national scale, 88.4% of Spain’s rural holiday homes are already booked for August, further highlighting the country’s robust and varied holiday accommodation market—from coasts to countryside.

However, concerns are growing in Mallorca’s tourism sector despite these strong booking figures. Local businesses and hoteliers warn that rising anti-tourism sentiment is starting to affect spending patterns and visitor perceptions, particularly among British tourists. In areas like Soller, restaurants and hotel terraces remain notably underused, and industry leaders fear that visitors may be choosing other destinations where they feel more welcome. This emerging tension contrasts sharply with the island’s high occupancy statistics and could pose risks for future seasons if left unaddressed.