Mallorca almost fully booked for August, according to report
Mallorcan leads the way as occupancy rates surpass national average for August stays
Holiday lets along Mallorca’s coastline are nearly fully booked for August 2025, with an impressive occupancy rate of 98.4%, making the island Spain’s leading summer destination for holiday accommodation. The data, published in a new report by Rentalia, Idealista’s vacation rental platform, reinforces Mallorca’s strong appeal to beach-seeking travelers.
