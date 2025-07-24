Spain hopes British school holidays will save the summer season, Mallorca top spot

It is blatantly clear that the summer season is not living up to expectations and in some resorts, far from it. But, Mallorca could be about to enjoy a surge in British tourism with the schools holidays starting this weekend. ABTA – The Travel Association estimates that over two million British holidaymakers are set to head overseas for summer holidays this weekend (25-28 July), which is the first this year to see all schools in the UK on their summer break.

Spain remains the number one destination for families with the Costa Brava, Costa del Sol, Balearic and Canary Islands leading the way. ABTA members are also reporting strong demand for Greece, Portugal, Turkey, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Italy, Malta, Morocco and Cape Verde. City breaks are also popular at this time of year with Amsterdam, Dubai, Dublin, Budapest, Barcelona and Lisbon featuring strongly.

Airports in the south east are expecting a very busy weekend with hundreds of thousands of passengers expected to depart from Heathrow and Gatwick, 210,000 from Stansted and 120,000 from Luton. 220,000 passengers are due to depart from Manchester Airport, over 100,000 from Birmingham and, although the Scottish schools are well into their summer holidays, many will still be leaving from Scottish airports this weekend. Other regional airports, ports and the Channel Tunnel will also be extremely busy.

Mark Tanzer, ABTA Chief Executive, said: “This weekend will be one of the busiest for travel with many more families in the UK heading off overseas for a well-deserved summer break, either spending quality time together on a relaxing beach holiday or having fun on a cultural city break.

“To help ensure a stress-free travel experience, leave plenty of time to get to your departure port and, if using public transport, check in advance for any potential engineering works and use ABTA’s holiday checklist which gives helpful and essential tips to help you prepare for your holiday.”

ABTA’s Travel Checklist sets out eight steps to ensure a stress-free trip:

1. Check the latest FCDO advice: visit the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office website to check for updates on your destination.

2. Ensure your passport is valid: for travel to the EU (except Ireland), your passport must have been issued within the last 10 years of the date you enter and must be valid for at least three months after the day you plan to leave.

3. Take out a comprehensive travel insurance: make sure it covers all activities and any pre-existing medical conditions.

4. Apply for a GHIC if you don’t have one: this free Global Health Insurance Card gives you access to medically necessary state healthcare in most European countries. It’s not a substitute for travel insurance.

5. Know the rules when travelling to the EU: from taking pets to making calls and using data on your phone, rules may differ from what you’re used to.

6. Stick to the current airport security rules: while more airports have updated scanners, most UK and overseas airports still enforce the 100ml liquids rule, so pack accordingly.

7. Sort out your travel money: consider taking both card and cash and be prepared for any immediate payments once at your destination, such as airport taxis. It’s worth noting many ATMs overseas carry a usage charge.

8. Stay safe while away: follow local guidance, supervise children around water, read ABTA’s tips for staying safe on holiday.