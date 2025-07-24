British family victim of violent robbery in Portals

A British businessman and his family, including two young children, were the victims of a violent robbery on the evening of 15th July while walking home near Puerto Portals.

The businessman was reportedly attacked from behind by thieves who forcibly ripped a high-value Richard Mille watch from his wrist — all while he was holding his young daughter’s hand. The suspects fled the scene in a white Renault Clio, which is now believed to have been identified by investigators.

The incident occurred in a matter of seconds but left the family deeply shaken. While only minor physical injuries were sustained, the emotional toll — especially on the children — has been described as significant. Speaking after the incident, the victim said:

“It was a horrible experience, and it all happened so quickly. We’ve always loved this area and spent many happy holidays here, but this has made us seriously reconsider whether we’ll return. It’s simply not acceptable when young children are involved.”

Local authorities are believed to be actively investigating the case. The robbery highlights ongoing concerns about targeted thefts against tourists in upmarket parts of the island, particularly involving luxury watches and jewellery. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information regarding the white Renault Clio seen in the area that evening is urged to contact the local police.