British family victim of violent robbery in Portals
The businessman was reportedly attacked from behind by thieves who forcibly ripped a high-value Richard Mille watch from his wrist
A British businessman and his family, including two young children, were the victims of a violent robbery on the evening of 15th July while walking home near Puerto Portals.
