Traffic chaos hits Soller despite warning of tourism slowdown - Soller tunnel temporarily closed

A new video showing long queues of traffic leading into Soller is raising questions just a day after hoteliers and restaurant owners sounded the alarm over a supposed drop in British tourism.

The video, shared this morning, shows a steady stream of vehicles crawling toward the town, with the caption: “A tailback all the way to the Soller tunnel & every car park full.” It's a snapshot that seems at odds with the concerns voiced this week.

In fact, the high volume of traffic has led to the temporary closure of the Soller tunnel. The measure, introduced early in the afternoon, has caused tailbacks stretching several kilometres, reaching as far as the Can Penasso roundabout.

The large number of vehicles using this route to Soller has resulted in restricted traffic flow, affecting both residents and tourists on a day when many visitors chose to leave the beach due to forecasts of bad weather.

Closures of the Soller tunnel have become a regular occurrence in recent weeks, as poor weather has prompted tourists from across the island to visit alternative destinations during their stay. These traffic restrictions have also triggered further congestion, both on the Soller road itself and in towns and villages for which it serves as a key transport route.

Hoteliers and restaurant owners in Soller yesterday reported a slowdown in the British tourist market. They said that, despite it being the height of the summer season, hotels are not fully booked and many restaurant terraces are sitting empty.

For Soller, today’s traffic may be a sign that the town’s beauty still draws the crowds — but whether it pays the bills is another story.