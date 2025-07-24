Traffic chaos hits Soller despite warning of tourism slowdown - Soller tunnel temporarily closed
“A tailback all the way to the Soller tunnel & every car park full”
Imágenes de las largas colas de coches que provoca el cierre temporal del túnel de Sóller este jueves | Video: Última hora
Soller24/07/2025 14:44
A new video showing long queues of traffic leading into Soller is raising questions just a day after hoteliers and restaurant owners sounded the alarm over a supposed drop in British tourism.
