Traffic chaos hits Soller despite warning of tourism slowdown
“A tailback all the way to the Soller tunnel & every car park full”
Imágenes de las largas colas de coches que provoca el cierre temporal del túnel de Sóller este jueves | Video: Última hora
Soller24/07/2025 14:44Updated 25/07 09:32
A new video showing long queues of traffic leading into Soller is raising questions just a day after hoteliers and restaurant owners sounded the alarm over a supposed drop in British tourism.
