Mallorca crew joins emergency rescue after boat nearly sinks in Ibiza

Aemet has issued an orange weather alert for Ibiza today

Images of the Salvamar Naos towing the damaged boat this Thursday in the port of Ibiza | Video: Última hora

Ashlee CalizPalma 24/07/2025 15:05
TW

Maritime Rescue teams responded Thursday morning to an emergency call from a vessel in distress just miles off Ibiza's coastline, successfully preventing what could have been a critical incident at sea.

The boat's owner contacted Maritime Rescue authorities reporting mechanical issues with the vessel, as confirmed by official sources to the Periodico de Ibiza y Formentera. The Palma control centre immediately dispatched the Salvamar Naos rescue vessel to assist the troubled craft.

The situation became particularly dire when, approaching Ibiza's harbour, a significant wave struck the already compromised vessel. Rescue teams discovered a concerning engine leak that posed an immediate sinking risk, prompting swift action to tow the craft to port.

Upon reaching Ibiza's harbour, Maritime Rescue officials presented the owner with two options: continue with their towing service or engage a private company. "The owner ultimately decided to contact a private refloating company to tow the vessel," Maritime Rescue representatives stated.

It should be noted that the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has issued an orange weather alert for Ibiza, warning of intense rainfall and storm conditions throughout Thursday. The alert, in effect from 12.00 to 23.59, forecasts up to 50 mm of rain in one hour, with the possibility of 100 mm accumulating in just a few hours. In addition, a yellow alert for coastal phenomena is active from 10.00 to 21.59, with expected northeast winds of 40–50 km/h and waves reaching 2 metres, underscoring the risks for vessels navigating near the island.

Also in News

Tourist-season traffic jams renew debate over car restrictions in the Balearics.

Spain proposes ban on solo driving: New rule would require minimum two people per car

Local authorities in Mallorca have begun addressing the issue through public health campaigns at popular beach destinations.

Viral sunburn trend hits Mallorca beaches as tourists share shocking tanning photos

Image from this Wednesday of a terrace in Port de Sóller, where occupancy around midday was approximately 50%

Mallorca hoteliers warn of British market slowdown as hotels and restaurant terraces are "empty" in Soller

Beach evacuated in Mallorca after tourist is attacked by fish

Beach evacuated in Mallorca after tourist is attacked by fish

Most viewed
Most Commented