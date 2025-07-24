Mallorca crew joins emergency rescue after boat nearly sinks in Ibiza
Images of the Salvamar Naos towing the damaged boat this Thursday in the port of Ibiza | Video: Última hora
Palma 24/07/2025 15:05
Maritime Rescue teams responded Thursday morning to an emergency call from a vessel in distress just miles off Ibiza's coastline, successfully preventing what could have been a critical incident at sea.
