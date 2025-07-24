Mallorca crew joins emergency rescue after boat nearly sinks in Ibiza

Maritime Rescue teams responded Thursday morning to an emergency call from a vessel in distress just miles off Ibiza's coastline, successfully preventing what could have been a critical incident at sea.

The boat's owner contacted Maritime Rescue authorities reporting mechanical issues with the vessel, as confirmed by official sources to the Periodico de Ibiza y Formentera. The Palma control centre immediately dispatched the Salvamar Naos rescue vessel to assist the troubled craft.

The situation became particularly dire when, approaching Ibiza's harbour, a significant wave struck the already compromised vessel. Rescue teams discovered a concerning engine leak that posed an immediate sinking risk, prompting swift action to tow the craft to port.

Upon reaching Ibiza's harbour, Maritime Rescue officials presented the owner with two options: continue with their towing service or engage a private company. "The owner ultimately decided to contact a private refloating company to tow the vessel," Maritime Rescue representatives stated.

It should be noted that the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has issued an orange weather alert for Ibiza, warning of intense rainfall and storm conditions throughout Thursday. The alert, in effect from 12.00 to 23.59, forecasts up to 50 mm of rain in one hour, with the possibility of 100 mm accumulating in just a few hours. In addition, a yellow alert for coastal phenomena is active from 10.00 to 21.59, with expected northeast winds of 40–50 km/h and waves reaching 2 metres, underscoring the risks for vessels navigating near the island.