Mediterranean nautical sector out to sink Mallorca ‘total closure’ of the coves of Manacor
Outrage over restrictions on vessels
The nautical sector feels it is being "criminalised" | Photo: Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma24/07/2025 15:02
The Mediterranean Sailors’ Association (ADN) has slammed the ‘total closure’ to navigation in the coves of Manacor recently ordered by the local council, considering it an “unjustified” measure that will deal an ‘unprecedented blow’ to the nautical sector. In a statement, the association expressed its dissatisfaction with the marking of the coves and beaches for recreational boating and warned of the lack of technical and legal justification for the measure.
