Just days after Mallorca fish attack, campaign launched in Palma to eat more local seafood

While many people are still reading about this week's viscous fish attack on an elderly Italian tourist while swimming in the Playa de Palma, and it's not the first fish attack of the summer, I for example was nibbled twice the other week, the Council of Mallorca has today presented the 'Fish and seafood from the Balearic Sea' campaign at the Pere Garau market in Palma.

The council is continuing to promote this visual guide to maritime heritage, launched last May, to encourage responsible consumption and raise awareness of traditional fishing methods in Mallorca’s markets and shops. On Thursday, the Council of Mallorca presented the ‘Fish and seafood from the Balearic Sea’ campaign at the Pere Garau market to encourage responsible consumption and raise awareness of traditional fishing methods in Mallorca’s markets and shops.

The President of the Council of Mallorca Llorenç Galmés stressed that the sea is an essential part of Mallorca’s identity: “the island has built its history around fishing and the sea. This campaign serves to keep the seafaring heritage alive and ensure that future generations are aware of this legacy, while at the same time promoting fishing that respects seasonal patterns and contributes to preserving biodiversity.”

This initiative has been supported by the San Pedro de Palma Fishermen’s Guild, the Spanish Institute of Oceanography, the CSIC and the Planet Tuna project. The director of the Maritime Museum of Mallorca, Albert Forés, highlighted the scientific rigour of the content and the clear educational focus of the campaign: “This calendar, with detailed information on the fish and seafood of the Balearic Sea, is essential for bringing maritime culture closer to schoolchildren and the general public, and helping them to know the best time to enjoy each species.

Furthermore, this guide also aims to help end consumers identify Mediterranean marine species in local markets and establishments. Examples are highlighted that allow consumers to recognise the most representative species and appreciate their properties, such as blue fish, such as tuna and ray, which are rich in omega-3; white fish, such as John Dory and rock mullet, which are notable for their low fat content; crustaceans, such as prawns and lobster, which have an intense flavour, especially during the summer; cephalopods, such as octopus, cuttlefish and squid, which are an excellent source of protein, mainly in autumn and spring. Also included is sea asparagus, known for its delicate and distinctive taste, typical of winter and early spring, among other species.