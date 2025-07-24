Balearic Government denies that tourismphobic messages are having an impact
"The data confirm that the tourism season is good"
Anti-tourism graffiti in the Almudaina Palace area of Palma in May this year | Photo: ARCA
Palma24/07/2025 19:15
On Thursday, the Balearic tourism minister, Jaume Bauzá, stated that "tourismphobic" messages were not impacting tourism markets and insisted that "we can't break records every year".
“He pointed out that the government has been running these for months at airports.” Clever. Get everyone to change their holiday destination plans just at the very moment they’re en-route to another destination. What could possibly go wrong with such a well-thought out publicity campaign, eh?