Some progress in talks, but Mallorca's bus strike is now daily
The government has become involved
Protesting bus drivers calling for a decent agreement | Photo: Enrique Fueris
Palma25/07/2025 08:23
The SATI union had warned that the strike action by TIB bus drivers would become indefinite this Friday if there wasn't sufficient movement on all its demands. Despite progress on working hours and rest periods, the employers' pay offer is below what the union is seeking. From Friday, therefore, the strike becomes daily. The 60% minimum service level continues to apply.
