Building in Mallorca to be allowed in areas with risk of fire and landslides
Still a ban on building in flood zones
The Balearic Government's land liberalisation law includes provision for authorising building licences in rustic areas where there are risks of fire and landslides and where there is a threat to the quality of aquifers. There would have to be "favourable reports" for authorisation to be given, but the law eliminates restrictions that had been introduced by the last government.
