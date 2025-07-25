Building in Mallorca to be allowed in areas with risk of fire and landslides

The Balearic Government's land liberalisation law includes provision for authorising building licences in rustic areas where there are risks of fire and landslides and where there is a threat to the quality of aquifers. There would have to be "favourable reports" for authorisation to be given, but the law eliminates restrictions that had been introduced by the last government.

At one point it had looked as if the government would also lift restrictions on construction in areas at risk of flooding. The opposition, especially in light of last October's catastrophe in Valencia, managed to maintain a ban.

The law was published on Thursday, it being an outcome of the government's administrative simplification decree of 2024. This repealed articles contained in a 2020 decree which prohibited building on rustic land in all risk areas.

It had been understood (or thought) that the last government's prohibitions would remain intact, but the wording of the new law rewrites a regulation contained in the Mallorca Territorial Plan, drafted by the former PSOE-led administration at the Council of Mallorca. The new law in effect means a return to a more permissive situation that had existed prior to the 2020 decree.