Mallorca beach protests cancelled due to red tape

'Mallorca Platja Tour' cancels planned demonstration this weekend at Cala Mondragó and s'Amarador due to administrative obstacles

25/07/2025
The Mallorca Platja Tour group has been forced to cancel its planned demonstration against overtourism at Cala Mondragó and s'Amarador beaches this weekend, following what organisers describe as excessive bureaucratic requirements imposed by Spanish authorities.

The General Directorate of Coasts demanded additional authorisation for the event, despite it being properly notified within legal timeframes. Officials cited the protected status of the area within Mondragó Natural Park and Natura 2000 network as justification for the extra requirements.

The approval, granted merely 48 hours before the scheduled protest, came with what organisers deemed "impossible demands" for a non-profit citizens' group. These included comprehensive volunteer identification, strict environmental monitoring, and a complete ban on placing any objects on sand dunes, alongside what the group called "disproportionate" legal responsibilities.

In an official statement, the organisation expressed its frustration, noting that "whilst commercial activities with clear environmental impact are permitted, a peaceful and symbolic citizen action is being blocked through excessive bureaucracy".

This is not the first time Mallorca Platja Tour group has attempted to stage protests on Mallorca’s beaches. In May–June 2024, the group organised symbolic “occupations” of several coastal spots: they convened at Sa Rapita beach, and then at Caló des Moro—drawing up to around 300 participants - before being dispersed by the Guardia Civil for lacking formal permission - another action followed on Playa de Palma later that summer.

