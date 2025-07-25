Mallorca beach protests cancelled due to red tape
The protest was set to take place this weekend
‘Mallorca Platja Tour’ cancels planned demonstration this weekend at Cala Mondragó and s’Amarador due to administrative obstacles
25/07/2025 11:47
The Mallorca Platja Tour group has been forced to cancel its planned demonstration against overtourism at Cala Mondragó and s'Amarador beaches this weekend, following what organisers describe as excessive bureaucratic requirements imposed by Spanish authorities.
