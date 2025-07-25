Biting fish strike again: Second attack reported in Mallorca

Calvia resident Annette Cristensen remains housebound and is undergoing regular treatment for wounds to her leg after being bitten by a fish while swimming in Calvia. The incident, which took place four weeks ago, left her with injuries serious enough to keep her confined indoors during the summer heat.

This strange occurrence came just weeks before another incident involving an Italian tourist, aged 85, who was also bitten while swimming in Playa de Palma earlier this week. Local authorities promptly closed the beach and issued a full red alert. Initially, there were fears that a shark could be responsible, but experts point to the triggerfish, bluefish or a stingray.

Annette told the Bulletin that she was targeted by a tiny but aggressive fish. “They must have liked my elderly skin,” she joked. Despite the ordeal, the Son Caliu resident is eager to return to the sea: “I can’t wait to go back into the water,” she said. “It is a nightmare being stuck at home in the summer.”

On Tuesday, Angely, a tourist holidaying in Mallorca with her partner Christian and their two children, witnessed the fish attack the elderly Italian bather at Playa de Palma. She returned to the scene the following morning, curious to see if the mysterious fish would reappear. “I went to the shore to see if I could spot any fish or anything, but I said to myself: ‘I don’t think so…’,” she explained. According to her, the swift response by the lifeguards helped keep panic at bay. “They used audible signals to get everyone out of the water. We felt one hundred per cent safe. We’ve been to other beaches where the fish seemed angrier,” she added with a smile.

Another tourist who had been at the beach with friends played down the incident. “I don’t feel unsafe at Playa de Palma; this is my second time visiting and nothing has ever happened before.” Just a day after the fish reportedly bit the Italian woman’s left calf, the beach had already returned to normal. Visitors and workers alike agreed that the incident hadn’t disrupted the general atmosphere.

Several beach workers confirmed that there had been no change in routine since the bite. “Everything is just the same as Tuesday, we’re working at the usual pace,” one said. While such attacks are certainly rare in the area, most tourists seemed unfazed. “It’s the sea—there are animals. It can happen anywhere, but we’re not worried,” Christian, Angely’s partner, remarked.

By Wednesday morning, Playa de Palma had reopened fully, welcoming hundreds of tourists back into the water. There were no signs of fear or restrictions, just holidaymakers enjoying the summer as usual.