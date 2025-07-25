Letter to the editor: "I for one will not be returning to Spain"

"Further to your article about places such as Soller having empty terraced at their bars and restaurants, I fail to understand why they are surprised.

"Widespread reporting on graffiti with "tourists go home" and demonstrations saying we're not wanted, just what do they expect?

"Majorca and Spain and it's islands in general are not the only, nor the cheapest places to holiday and why on earth do they think that British tourists would go where they are clearly not wanted.

"They go on about people who have bought up homes all over Spain for their holidays but, who do they think sold the houses to them in the first place? Yes, it was their own people selling out and for a lot more money than the locals would pay.

"I lived on the mainland for twenty years and employed Spanish people so I know what I'm talking about.

"I for one will not be returning to Spain. There are places with far friendlier locals, no graffiti and no protest marches to spend my money in."

