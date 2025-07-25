Private owners who rent out their boats in the Balearics will lose the rights to moorings
The Balearic and Spanish governments are clashing over regulations for private owners
Safety is one reason why the Balearic Government is opposed to the Spanish law | Photo: MDB
Palma25/07/2025 15:51
Owners in the Balearics who rent out their boats, as they are now allowed to under Spanish law, will lose the rights to moorings.
