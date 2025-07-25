Former Mallorca councillor who embezzled 2.2 million euros negotiating not to repay the money
Pilar Bonet's defence maintains she is suffering from compulsive shopping disorder
Pilar Bonet, who resigned as a Council of Mallorca councillor in February last year | Photo: Archive
Palma25/07/2025 16:37
Defence lawyers acting for Pilar Bonet, who resigned as the Council of Mallorca's councillor for finance and public function in February last year, are understood to be finalising negotiations for her trial for embezzlement.
Also in News
- Mallorca hoteliers warn of British market slowdown as hotels and restaurant terraces are "empty" in Soller
- Mallorca storm alert: Government activates emergency plan
- Businesses in Mallorca warning that anti-tourism messages are having an impact
- Mallorca travel alert: British tourists advised to arrive early as Palma Airport faces potential Friday shutdown
- Mallorca airport faces storm delays
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.