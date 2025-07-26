Tourist injured after fall from a hotel third floor in Mallorca
The National Police are in charge of the investigation | Photo: Archive
Palma26/07/2025 16:23
A 19-year-old Swiss tourist was injured on Saturday morning after falling from the third floor of a Playa de Palma hotel.
