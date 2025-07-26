Tourist injured after fall from a hotel third floor in Mallorca

A 19-year-old Swiss tourist was injured on Saturday morning after falling from the third floor of a Playa de Palma hotel.

The incident occurred around 4.30am at a four-star hotel on C. Sant Ramon Nonat. The tourist, who had been out drinking with friends, attempted to access a room by climbing over a balcony but fell to the ground.

The friends informed the hotel reception and the emergency services were called.

He was conscious when he was taken to Son Llàtzer Hospital.

The National Police are in charge of the investigation.