Mallorca emerges as top destination for 2026 Total Solar Eclipse

Mallorca is set to become one of the best places in Europe to witness a total solar eclipse on 12 August 2026—the first of its kind visible from Spain in more than a century. The rare celestial event is already generating global interest, with accommodation bookings being made already.

The eclipse will sweep across Spain in a diagonal path from Galicia to Mallorca, passing over major cities including A Coruña, León, Bilbao, Zaragoza, Valencia, and Palma. Occurring at sunset, around 8pm, the spectacle is expected to coincide with typically clear August skies, adding to its appeal for both scientists and skywatchers.

Mallorca, lying along the central line of totality, offers some of the most favourable viewing conditions in the country. The Serra de Tramuntana, especially the southwest coast—from Andratx and Estellencs to Soller, Deya, Banyalbufar, and Valldemossa—will be prime viewing spots. These areas offer both open sea views and close proximity to the eclipse’s central band, leading to a surge in demand for local accommodation. According to Airbnb, searches for rural getaways in eclipse zones across Spain have soared by 830%.

Local institutions are also preparing for the occasion. The Observatori Astronòmic de Mallorca (OAM) plans to set up more than 30 telescopes across two sites—its own facilities in Costitx and the Mateu Canyelles football pitch in Inca. Director Salvador Sánchez hopes to welcome around 1,000 people and possibly treat them to a double spectacle: the eclipse and the annual Perseid meteor shower. He also warns of the dangers of viewing the eclipse without proper eye protection and is launching a safety campaign in collaboration with ophthalmologists.

The event has sparked interest from around the world, led by British and American visitors, followed by strong demand from Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Slovakia, Belgium, and Canada. Families account for 71% of searches for eclipse-week stays, far exceeding demand from couples and solo travellers. Mallorca’s unique position on the eclipse route makes it one of the most attractive destinations for those chasing this once-in-a-lifetime experience.