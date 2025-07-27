Restaurants in the Balearics the most expensive in Spain
A high seasonality factor as well
Average restaurant turnover has fallen since 2023 | Photo: Miquel À. Cañellas
Palma27/07/2025 08:27
A study by CaixaBank Research points to the Balearic Islands restaurant sector having the highest bills in Spain. The average spend per customer in 2024 was 35 euros, the highest in the country and 14 euros above the national average. The study also indicates that restaurants on the islands are more dependent on spending by foreign visitors than anywhere else in Spain.
Also in News
- Letter to the editor: "I for one will not be returning to Spain"
- Too many tourists in Mallorca, where? Perhaps that is why the next protest has been called for the middle of September.
- Mallorca beach protests cancelled due to red tape
- Britons heading for Mallorca could be denied entry into Spain under new EU entry rules
- Tourist injured after fall from a hotel third floor in Mallorca
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.