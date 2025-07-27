Fake 'family and friends' stays a reason for increased tourist numbers in the Balearics

Over the first five months of 2025 there was a 3.6% increase in the number of tourists in the Balearics. From January to May, hotels experienced a decrease in the number of guests of almost six per cent (there was a recovery and a slight increase in June). How can this increase be explained? As the Mallorca Hoteliers Federation puts it: "We've been saying for years that airport arrivals do not correspond to, nor do they translate into, hotel overnight stays."

A reason is the growth in so-called non-market accommodation, a category that includes foreign owners staying in properties they have on the islands and 'family and friends' staying in these homes. And it has become clear that this conceals a substantial portion of the illegal supply in the Balearics.

It has long been understood and accepted that family and friends can use these homes. It is only recently, however, that it has become evident that there are many 'families and friends' who are nothing of the sort.

These properties aren't marketed on sites like Airbnb. Maria Gibert is the manager of the Habtur holiday rentals association, which is every bit against illegal supply as the hoteliers, the island councils and the Balearic Government. She recognises that "this is a very difficult part of the illegal supply to control". Much of the marketing can be quite informal. Social media platforms are also used.

There were 5.2 million tourist arrivals up to May. Of these, 1.3 million stayed in non-market accommodation, a figure arrived at through the Frontur monthly reports of tourist movements. Pere Joan Planes of the government's AETIB tourism strategy agency says this is "a secondary market that isn't advertised on typical platforms".

Over the past ten years, visitors staying in non-market accommodation have increased by 25%. Discussion of overtourism in Mallorca and the Balearics places great emphasis on illegal accommodation. It is looked upon as being a key cause. And part of this comprises visitors who are fake family or friends. How many there really are is almost impossible to calculate with any accuracy.