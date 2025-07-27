Fake 'family and friends' stays a reason for increased tourist numbers in the Balearics
Legitimate family and friends have never been an issue
Over the first five months of 2025 there was a 3.6% increase in the number of tourists in the Balearics. From January to May, hotels experienced a decrease in the number of guests of almost six per cent (there was a recovery and a slight increase in June). How can this increase be explained? As the Mallorca Hoteliers Federation puts it: "We've been saying for years that airport arrivals do not correspond to, nor do they translate into, hotel overnight stays."
Also in News
- Spain proposes ban on solo driving: New rule would require minimum two people per car
- Viral sunburn trend hits Mallorca beaches as tourists share shocking tanning photos
- Mallorca hoteliers warn of British market slowdown as hotels and restaurant terraces are "empty" in Soller
- Too many tourists in Mallorca, where? Perhaps that is why the next protest has been called for the middle of September.
- Spain issues holiday warning to British tourists coming this summer
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.