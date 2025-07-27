"Absolutely vile": a British view of the balconing league in the Balearics
Two Britons have died in Ibiza this month
The Mirror newspaper has described the Balearic Balconing Federation and specifically its 'league table' of balconing incidents as "absolutely vile".
