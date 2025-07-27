"Absolutely vile": a British view of the balconing league in the Balearics

Two Britons have died in Ibiza this month

League table produced by the Balearic Balconing 'Federation'

The league table | Photo: Federación Balear de Balconing

Andrew EdePalma27/07/2025 12:30
TW
0

The Mirror newspaper has described the Balearic Balconing Federation and specifically its 'league table' of balconing incidents as "absolutely vile".

The paper reports that a military reference was used to confirm that the United Kingdom had risen to the top of its ranking and that the so-called federation (it is a website) has promised to continue its summer statistics despite calls for it to be shut down.

The reference was to the RAF. "The Royal Air Force is beginning to gain distance and it's still not August."

Related news
Image of a tourist climbing over a balcony in Mallorca

Balearic balconing 'federation': "Humour helps us cope with the tourism model"

The website awards two more points to the UK (for a death) and to Sant Antoni in Ibiza. Sant Antoni is where the Ibiza Rocks Hotel is located. Two Britons, ages 19 and 26, have died this month following falls from balconies. In April, a 19-year-old Turkish tourist fell to her death at the same hotel.

Ibiza Rocks announced last week that it would be suspending scheduled events due to "the seriousness of the situation" and "out of respect" for those involved.

The hotel stated that it was "deeply shocked and devastated". Its priority is "to support those affected and their loved ones during this difficult time". It is also giving full cooperation to the authorities and their investigations.

Also in News

No problems going to the beach this summer in Mallorca.

Too many tourists in Mallorca, where? Perhaps that is why the next protest has been called for the middle of September.

Image of empty terraces in Soller this week.

Letter to the editor: "I for one will not be returning to Spain"

‘Mallorca Platja Tour’ cancels planned demonstration this weekend at Cala Mondragó and s’Amarador due to administrative obstacle

Mallorca beach protests cancelled due to red tape

National Police in Palma, Mallorca

Tourist injured after fall from a hotel third floor in Mallorca

Most viewed
Most Commented