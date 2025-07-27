King Felipe preparing for Palma's big regatta

King Felipe in Palma, Mallorca

King Felipe arriving at the Portopi naval base in Palma on Sunday | Photo: Julian Aguirre

Andrew Ede Palma 27/07/2025
King Felipe, who arrived in Mallorca on Saturday, took the Aifos sailboat out on Sunday for preparations ahead of the Copa del Rey Mapfre Regatta, one of the Mediterranean's most prestigious regattas.

The King and the Royal Family are now on their annual summer holidays in Mallorca; they stay at the Marivent Palace in Palma.

There is speculation that Princess Leonor may take part in the regatta with her father. She has just finished her year with the navy and will complete her three-year military training with the air force, which she will join in September.

It is understood that the princess, her sister Sofia and Queen Letizia will be in Switzerland on Sunday for the Spain v. England final of the Women's Euros.

On Monday, the King will hold the traditional reception for the Balearic authorities at the Almudaina Palace. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Sánchez will fly to Palma for the summer meeting with the King at the Marivent.

