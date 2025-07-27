King Felipe preparing for Palma's big regatta
The Queen and her daughters will attend the final of the Women's Euros
King Felipe arriving at the Portopi naval base in Palma on Sunday | Photo: Julian Aguirre
Palma27/07/2025 13:09
King Felipe, who arrived in Mallorca on Saturday, took the Aifos sailboat out on Sunday for preparations ahead of the Copa del Rey Mapfre Regatta, one of the Mediterranean's most prestigious regattas.
Also in News
- Letter to the editor: "I for one will not be returning to Spain"
- Too many tourists in Mallorca, where? Perhaps that is why the next protest has been called for the middle of September.
- Mallorca beach protests cancelled due to red tape
- Britons heading for Mallorca could be denied entry into Spain under new EU entry rules
- Tourist injured after fall from a hotel third floor in Mallorca
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.